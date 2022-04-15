3 hours ago

Talented Ghanaian youngster Abdul Fatawu Issahaku has met the mother of global football icon Cristiano Ronaldo, Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro.

The 18 year old winger joined the Portuguese giants recently on a five year contract from lower tier Ghanaian side Steadfast FC.

He was due to train with the youth team and move up with the first team in the summer during pre-season but he has been fast-tracked to train with the first team.

Delores Aveiro, mother of the Manchester United forward is a lifelong supporter of the club who honed and trained his son at their academy before his big money move to Manchester United.

The 18 year old Ghanaian who has been capped by the Black Stars and helped Ghana secure World Cup qualification will hope to follow in the footsteps of Cristiano Ronaldo at Sporting CP.

PHOTOS BELOW: