A team of members from the Ghana Music Awards-U.S.A on Friday, March 6, 2020, joined several others to celebrate the 63rd Independence Day Anniversary at the Ghana Embassy, Washington DC.

Led by Lady G, members of the GMAUS and Don Music Production joined the Ambassador of the Republic of Ghana to the U.S, His Excellency Dr. Barfour Adjei-Barwuah as Ghana marked sixty-three (63) years after gaining freedom from her colonial masters to become an independent nation.

It was a big day back home in Ghana as the event was being held in Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital for the first time. The historic celebration was staged at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

President of the Republic, Nana Akufo-Addo addressed the occasion and in attendance were high profile personalities such as Dr. Keith Rowley, the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tabago and the ruler of the Asante Kingdom, His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

