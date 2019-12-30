55 minutes ago

It was all joy at Awutu Breku in the Awutu Senya West Constituency of the Central Region, when NPP stalwart, Miss Lucy Oforiwaa, popularly known as Grandma joined the widows, aged, disabled and orphans in the area to dine and wine with them.

The occasion was to afford the less fortunate in the area the opportunity to also share in this year's Christmas celebration.

She said she aimed to empower the women to be strong in order to take good care of their children to become better citizens.

‘’if we help you, people, to do something for yourselves then it will go long way to trigger you to take good care of your children and when you take care of your children and they become better citizens then your duty of being a mother is also fulfilled”, she said.

She also donated some items to them.

The event was graced by some bigs wigs of the governing NPP including, Deputy Communication Director, Jennifer Queen among others.