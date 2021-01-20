26 minutes ago

Socialite, Hajia4Real real name Mona Faiz Montrage is breaking the internet with her bikini cladded photos she has posted on her Instagram page.

The pretty damsel has posted hot pictures with her seen in white bikinis by a pool side.

This is nothing new as Hajia4Real has history of bad press and controversies because of her lifestyle and the pictures she posts on social media.

Mona's latest pictures have got a lot of people on social media talking with some praising her extreme beauty and flesh she has displayed while others were as usual slating her for going almost nude.

She recently released a single titled 'badder than' which enjoyed some attention initially.

PHOTOS BELOW: