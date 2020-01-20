2 hours ago

Elated Hearts of Oak supporters showered new-boy Emmanuel Nettey with cash after their come from behind win against Liberty Professionals who suffered their first defeat in the league season at the Dansoman Karl Reindorf Park.

The enterprising midfielder who joined the phobians on a free who a brick wall in front of the Hearts of Oak defence and protected them from every missile thrown at them by the Liberty attack.

His performance earned him the admiration of the fans as he provided a solid ground for Frederick Asah Botchway and Benjamin Efutu to effectively distribute the passes.

Hearts came from behind to beat Liberty Professionals by two goal to one after Micahel Sefah had headed Liberty Professionals in front.

Two late goals from former Liberty Professionals attacker Bernard Arthur and Kofi Kordzi gave the phobians all three points.

PHOTOS BELOW: