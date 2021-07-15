1 hour ago

Popular Nigerian actress, Eucharia Anunobi, has boldly shared her search for a husband with her fans in a latest interview.

The 56-year-old pleaded with her fans to reach out if they have a potential suitor for her, after listing her specification in a man.

Miss Anunobi, a divorcee after a six-year-marriage in 2000 to one Charles Ekwu, admitted she is lonely as her only son passed on at 15 years after a battle with sickle cell.

Speaking to an online portal, Legitng, she said she is positive she would find a suitor, as God has already said it is not good for man to be alone.

In her words: ”I would want to get married again. Sure. I’m looking forward to getting married. The Bible said, do not be unequally yoked with the unbelievers and darkness cannot mix with light which invariably can be interpreted. I’m single. If you have anybody who loves me or likes me and feels that I’m the woman of their dreams, please bring them to me.

“You cannot be someone who likes music and wanting to be with someone who doesn’t like music, it will not work. So, surely, I’m also looking for such things that have to do with complementing each other.”

Of the characters she said she would find delight in, the academician listed an educated and enlightened man, one who is romantic, has the fear of God, sacred, respectful and loves humanity.

“Someone who will support me in ensuring we make our world, not just our generation, a better place. Someone who will not mind joining financial, mental, material, emotional, spiritual resources with me for us to make our world a better place,” she added.