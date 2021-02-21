14 minutes ago

Kumasi Asante Kotoko left it very late before enplaning to Algeria for their Second leg encounter against ES Setif in the CAF Confederations Cup knock out game.

The team departed Ghana around 6pm local time with a chartered Ghana Airforce plane and arrived very late in Algeria.

Kotoko underwent the mandatory COVID-19 test with all 21 players and officials testing negative.

The team has this morning been strolling the streets of Setif before they face off with ES Setif later this evening.

Kotoko have a herculean task ahead of them as they lost the first leg at home at the Accra Sports Stadium by 2-1 and will need at least a 2-0 win to progress to the group stage of the CAF Confederations Cup.

The second leg is scheduled to take place at the Stade 8 Mai 1945 in Sétif at 17:00 GMT.

PHOTOS BELOW: