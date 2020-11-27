14 minutes ago

Ghanaian giants Kumasi Asante Kotoko held their first training session on Thursday in Mauritania as they get set to face FC Nouadhibou in the preliminary stage of the CAF Champions League.

The porcupine warriors left Ghana on Wednesday morning and arrived in the North Western country later in the day.

They were met on their arrival by a delegation from the home side after which they were went to their hotel.

The match will be handled by Gaousou Kane as centre referee, Baba Yomboliba and Amadou Gisse Amadou as assistants.

The fourth official is Boubou Traore with the Match Commissioner being a Moroccan by name Aboulikaecem Abdellah.

Winners of this tie will lock horns with the ultimate victors of the match between Al Hilal Club of Sudan and Ugandan outfit Vipers in December and January.

Coach Maxwell Konadu and his charges will face the Mauritanian minnows on Sunday 29th November at the Stade de Municipal de Nouadhibou.

PHOTOS BELOW: