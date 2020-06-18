3 hours ago

The ministry of Bussiness Development on Wednesday launched the 2020 edition of the presidential pitch with an aim to help young entrepreneurs to grow their business.

Minister for Business Development Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal officially launched the programme in a short ceremony.

The Ministry of Business Development is calling on young entrepreneurs to take part in a presidential pitching competition

Ten successful finalists would be offered the opportunity to pitch their business plans before the President and other officials on July 1st,2020.

According to Dr Awal, the program has set a 10-year target to turn thousands of Ghanaian youth into entrepreneurs who also employ others.

The Presidential Pitch is a project designed to offer young Ghanaian Entrepreneurs from 18 – 35 years of age the opportunity to market their business ideas and to get financial assistance to implement such ideas.

The Project is in line with His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s vision of assisting young entrepreneurs to incubate their business ideas and improve Livelihoods.