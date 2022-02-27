5 hours ago

Youth and Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif (Hon.), Nigeria Football Association President Amaju Pinnick, former Ghana Football Association President Kwesi Nyantakyi and former Chairman of the GFA Sam Brew Butler on Friday, February 25, 2022 joined scores of mourners to pay their last respect to George Ofei Simeon-Okraku father of President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku.

The Church and Memorial service which took place at Ridge Church in Accra was attended by top football officials, Club owners, Managers, Members of the clergy as well as past and present football administrators.

They included Vice President of the GFA Mark Addo, Executive Council Members, Dr. Randy Abbey, Frederick Acheampong, Nana Sarfo Oduro, Linford Asamoah Boadu, George Amoako and Samuel Anim Addo. Others were George Afriyie, former Vice President of the GFA, President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana - Kwabena Yeboah, Abdul Salam Yakubu – President of New Edubiase United Football Club, Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association (Ghalca) Kudjo Fianoo and Oduro Nyarko – Administrative Manager of Ghalca.

Chairmen of the Regional Football Associations, namely, Ralph Gyambrah (Brong Ahafo), Alhaji Sadugu Yahaya (Upper West), Samuel Aboabire (Greater Accra), Simon Ehomah (Western), Robert Duncan (Central), Daniel Agbogah (Volta), and Alhaji Abu Hassan (Northern) were all present.

Also present at the service were, Board Chairman of Asante Kotoko SC Dr. Kwame Kyei, Yaw Amponsah, CEO of the Asante Kotoko, David Obeng Nyarko Communications Manager of Asante Kotoko, Frank Nelson Nwokolo, Alhaji Akanbi and Elvis Hermann Hesse Board Members of Accra Hearts of Oak, Mr. Kennedy Somuah Agyapong – President of Kenpong Football Academy, Takyi Arhin, Management Member of Aduana FC, Albert Commey, Management Member of AshantiGold SC and Isaac Koomson - Accra Representative of Aduana FC.

Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah, Fiifi Tackie - Manager of the Ayew’s, Mrs. Hilary Boaten, Chairperson of the Women’s League Management Committee, DCOP Lydia Donkor, - Head of the Police Intelligence and Professional Standards Bureau (PIPS), President of Cheetah FC Abdul Hayee Yartey, staff of the Ghana Football Association, Friends and Sympathizers were all present.

The late George Ofei Simeon-Okraku died On Sunday, November 20, 2021 after a short illness. He was 96. May his soul Rest In Peace!