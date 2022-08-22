43 minutes ago

Referees in the Northern sector have ended their fitness test ahead of the commencement of the 2022/23 League season.

The exercised which took place at the Baba Yara Sports stadium in Kumasi started on Friday and ended on Sunday, August 21, 2022.

The test was supervised by National fitness instructors and Members of the Referees Committee – with all the Referees gunning for the renewal of their License for the new season.

Our photographer David Mawuko Kpelih sent us these photos from the Baba Yara Sports stadium:

Credit: Ghanafa.org