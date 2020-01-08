58 minutes ago

The Oforikrom Municipal Assembly in the Ashanti region has supported over 200 people living with disabilities in the area.

75 of the beneficiaries were blessed with what they requested to aid them earn a living.

The items donated include commercial sewing machines, Laptop computers, second-hand clothing and chest freezers.

Delivering the items to the beneficiaries, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Oforikrom, Hon. Gloria Temmah Gambrah said the government and for that matter, the Assembly has the desire to alleviate the challenges of the physically challenged and make lives bearable for them.

She indicated disability is not inability and urged the beneficiaries to make very good use of the donations.

On his part, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Oforikrom constituency, Hon. Emmanuel Marfo congratulated the beneficiaries and indicated the Government's readiness to support them when the need be.

