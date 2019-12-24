1 hour ago

The MCE, Hon. Gloria Temmah Gambrah cutting sod to official open the project

The Oforikrom Municipal Assembly in the Ashanti region today, December 24, 2019, handed over market stalls erected by the Assembly to traders in Kotei to display and shelter their merchandise.

Hon. Gloria Temmah Gambrah, the Oforikrom Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), speaking at the handing over ceremony, expressed gratitude to the OFMA for funding the project.

She touched on the need for the traders to work in unity and most importantly to work in a clean environment.

She said waste bins will be provided by the Assembly to help with the sanitation issues that mostly confront traders at various markets in the country.

Hon. Temmah Gambrah also expressed optimism that the stalls would help reduce the difficulty women in the Kotei community used to go through in the market, especially during raining season.

The traders, who were overwhelmed expressed their gratitude to the Municipal Assembly for the support. They had a good dance with the MCE and assured her of their readiness to see to the good maintenance of the stalls and also work in a clean environment always.

The chairperson for the occasion was the queen mother of Kotei, Nana Adutwumwaa II.

Below are shots from the ceremony:

Source: Ghanaguardian.com