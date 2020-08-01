3 hours ago

Ghanaian forward Bernard Tekpetey has now pitched camp with Bulgarian giants PFC Ludogorets on a two year loan deal.

This follows the winger parting ways with Bundesliga 2 side Fortuna Dusseldorf after their relegation from the German top flight.

However, after leaving the club, Tekpetey's parent club, Schalke 04 has confirmed that the Ghana forward has joined Bulgarian side, PFC Ludogorets on a two-year loan deal.

Tekpetey was rented out to Ludogorets for two years. There is a transfer option, too.

“Everything I’ve heard about Ludogorets so far made me choose this club. They play good football and they are always part of the Champions League and Europa League, too. This is important for every player who wants to develop his career”, said Tekpetey.

“It is different compared to the Bundesliga but my first impression is that training is on a high level here. The coach wants us to create more attacks. I was happy to see the players so motivated to play for the win. I am also glad to be part of a club with such ambition. I need to work hard and that is the most important thing. This way, I will reach my goals”, the player added.

