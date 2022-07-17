2 hours ago

Life as they say is ephemeral and transient with no one guaranteed tomorrow but on Saturday it was grief and sorrow for the Porcupine Tertiary family, schoolmates, friends s, family members, and sympathizers as the late Winnifred Kyerewaa Donkor AKA Moesha was laid to rest.

It was unfathomable for the numerous persons who thronged Atonsu-Kumasi to catch a glimpse of the lifeless body of their beloved sister, colleague, schoolmate, and organizer as she lay in state.

Students from the Asante Mampong School of Nursing and Midwifery, Porcupine Tertiary, Kotoko Communication Director, David Obeng Nyarko among several players were present to pay their last respect to the departed Kyerewaa Donkor.

Her demise was announced by the official Twitter handle of Porcupine Tertiary somewhere last month.

Until her death, she was the organizer for the Porcupine Tertiary branch at the Mampong School of Nursing and Midwifery.

She was 23 years and a level 300 Student of the above-mentioned school.

PHOTOS BELOW: