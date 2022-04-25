5 hours ago

First photos from President Akufo-Addo's daughter's most talked-about wedding pops up.

The wedding of Edwina Nana Dokua Akufo-Addo, one of the daughters of President Akufo-Addo was held at the Presidency on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

Edwina tied the knot with the love of her life, Kwabena Jumah, son of the Managing Director of GIHOC Distilleries Company Limited, Maxwell Kofi Jumah aka Kofi Ghana.

The newlywed held their traditional wedding on 20th April 2022, and the white wedding on 24th April 2022.

Guests at the wedding included the parents of the couple, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Samira Bawumia, Nigerian businessman, Aliko Dangote, high profile NPP members, and diplomats.

See more pictures below: