2 hours ago

Official kit sponsors for the Black Stars Puma have unveiled a brand new away jersey that the team will use in their matches at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Recently, the German kit manufacturer released a predominantly white jersey with yellow and black trimmings but has now released the mostly red shirt.

The new jersey, mostly red, has a yellow and green square box at the front which contains the red, yellow, and green Ghana colours with the Black Star.

The box also has the jersey name, the inscription Ghana and the GFA logo in them.

Ghana is in Group H of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar alongside Portugal, Uruguay and Korea.

PHOTOS BELOW: