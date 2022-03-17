2 hours ago

The refresher course for holders of the CAF License C coaching certificate opened on Wednesday, March 16 at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram.

These Refresher Courses are in line with the new CAF Coaching Convention which makes provision for refresher courses for all licenses every two (2) years after obtaining the licenses without which the Licence expires.

Director of Coaching Education, Professor Joseph Kwame Mintah, Technical Director Bernhard Lippert, Administrative Manager Maxwell Caesar Kemeh and GFA/CAF Instructors are leading the course.

Our lead photographer Solomon Poakwa sent us these pictures.