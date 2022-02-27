5 hours ago

The Ghana football industry was heavily represented at the final funeral rites of George Ofei Simeon-Okraku – father of President Kurt Edwin Simeon Okraku on Friday, February 25, 2022 at the Officers Mess, opposite the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

Key among them were Youth and Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif (Hon.), former Chairman of the GFA Sam Brew Butler, Kingsley Owusu Acheaw – Founder of Bechem United, Wilfred Kwaku Osei, President of Tema Youth Sporting Club former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan, former Black Stars Assistant Coach Maxwell Konadu and Alhaji Abu Sudonko – Owner of Division One League side Mighty Jets Football Club.

Other top football officials, Club owners as well as past and present football administrators.

They included Vice President of the GFA Mark Addo, Executive Council Members, Dr. Randy Abbey, Frederick Acheampong, Nana Sarfo Oduro, Dr. Tony Aubynn, Linford Asamoah Boadu, George Amoako and Samuel Anim Addo. Others included Chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association (Ghalca) Kudjo Fianoo and Oduro Nyarko – Administrative Manager of Ghalca, Kwasi Adu – CEO of Bibiani Gold Stars, former Assistant Coach of the Black Stars David Duncan and former Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association Francis Oti Akenteng.

Traditional leaders were also not left out as the Chief of Kwahu Asakraka Nana Somuah Mireku-Nyampong, Chief of Techiman - Nana Kwakye Ameyaw II, Nana Ekufreku Obrempong III known in football circles as Andy Sinason - Obaatan of Gomoa Assin Mampong were all present.

President of Medeama Sporting Club Moses Armah Parker and his Board Secretary Larbi Amoah (Esq.) also attended the funeral.

Broadcast partner StarTimes were represented by CEO of Imax Group Maxwell Techie, Mr. Fadi Fatal - Production Manager and Head of Marketing Mrs. Akorfa Banson.

Chairmen of the Regional Football Associations, namely, Ralph Gyambrah (Brong Ahafo), Alhaji Sadugu Yahaya (Upper West), Samuel Aboabire (Greater Accra), Simon Ehomah (Western), Robert Duncan (Central), Daniel Agbogah (Volta), and Alhaji Abu Hassan (Northern) were all present.

Also present at the service were, Alhaji Akanbi and Elvis Hermann Hesse Board Members of Accra Hearts of Oak, Mr. Kennedy Somuah Agyapong – President of Kenpong Football Academy, Takyi Arhin, Management Member of Aduana FC, Albert Commey, Management Member of AshantiGold SC and Abraham Kotey Neequaye - President of the Ghana Boxing Authority.

Mrs. Hilary Boaten, Chairperson of the Women’s League Management Committee, DCOP Lydia Donkor, - Head of the Police Intelligence and Professional Standards Bureau (PIPS), President of Cheetah FC Abdul Hayee Yartey, Representatives of Premier, Division One, Women’s Premier League clubs and other lower tier sides as well as staff of the Ghana Football Association, Friends and Sympathizers were all present at the funeral grounds.

The late George Ofei Simeon-Okraku died On Sunday, November 20, 2021 after a short illness. He was 96. May his soul Rest In Peace!