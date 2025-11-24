4 hours ago

Suhumman was awash with colour and festivity on Saturday, November 22, 2025, as residents and visitors gathered at the Suhum Main Lorry Station to celebrate the annual Odwira festival.

The event, which remains a cornerstone of cultural heritage in the Eastern Region, featured traditional rituals, vibrant drumming, dancing, and displays that reflected the rich identity of the Suhum people.

The festival attracted notable political and traditional figures, underscoring its dual role as both a cultural and developmental platform.

The Paramount Chief Osaberima Ayeh Kofi Opare I, along with his sub-chiefs, led the traditional council and welcomed participants, emphasizing the importance of Odwira in fostering unity, preserving customs, and promoting social cohesion.

The Chief urged residents to embrace their heritage while working together to attract opportunities that can spur development in Suhum.

Representing government and neighboring municipalities, several dignitaries attended the celebration, including Lydia Ohenewa, the MCE for Suhum who hosted the Eastern Regional Minister, Rita Akosua Sowatey.

Assembly members and the full executive body of the Suhum Municipal Assembly were also in attendance, signaling broad institutional support.

Frank Bekoe Asiedu, Member of Parliament for Suhum Constituency, addressed the gathering, expressing gratitude for the community’s trust and reiterating his commitment to their welfare.

He highlighted the MP’s Health Education Program Train, which has already reached communities such as Ayekotse, Nankese, Newtown, and Osafohene Atiemo, with plans to extend the initiative across all electoral areas.

He also spoke on pressing issues such as sanitation and youth protection from opioid and substance abuse, noting the formation of a stakeholders’ task force to tackle these challenges.

The Municipal Chief Executive, reinforced the importance of Odwira as not just a cultural celebration but also a platform to showcase Suhum to potential investors.

She emphasized the gradual steps being taken to position the municipality as a hub for development, encouraging residents to continue supporting community projects and initiatives.

The MP Frank Asiedu also made a financial contribution to support the festivities, while Chief Osaberima Ayeh Kofi I called for collective effort in advancing development, urging prayers and active participation in municipal projects.