1 hour ago

One person has been injured after he was shot in a residential robbery attack at Dumanafo, near Mamponteng in the Ashanti Region.

The victim, 18-year-old De-Youngstar Kyei is receiving treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, police say.

The incident happened at about 7p.m on Saturday, December 28, 2019, police said in a statement.

Victims told the police that the gun-wielding men numbering about two broke into their home and attacked them.

Amidst firing of gunshots the robbers ransacked many of the rooms and made away with an amount of GHS2,000.00 and other personal effects.

Photos obtained by Dailymailgh.com showed broken doors, scattered valuables and damaged windows which police described as a targeted attack.

Some neighbours narrated to dailymailgh.com that the robbers had bolted before officers from the Kwabre East District Police Command arrived at the scene.

The patrol team retrieved 14 spent shells of AK 47 ammunition and 11 Live bullets. Two Live BB Cartridges and a black face mask were retrieved as well.

The command has since intensified patrols in the secluded area as it mounts a search for the suspects.

Daily Mail GH