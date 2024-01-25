9 hours ago

Arsenal's influential midfielder, Thomas Partey, has returned to training with the squad after being sidelined for nearly three months due to a persistent muscle injury.

Partey's last appearance for Arsenal was on October 24, 2023, and his absence kept him out of action during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) held in Ivory Coast.

The Ghanaian midfielder, who missed the opportunity to represent his country in AFCON 2023, was spotted actively participating in training sessions alongside Arsenal's first team.

This development indicates positive progress in Partey's recovery, much to the relief of both Arsenal and Ghana football fans.

Partey's injury setback marked the first time he has missed an AFCON tournament since his debut in 2016.

The 30-year-old midfielder had consistently featured in three consecutive AFCON tournaments – 2017, 2019, and 2021.

Arsenal is preparing for their upcoming fixture against Nottingham Forest away on January 30th, and the return of Thomas Partey to training is a promising sign for the Gunners.