The Black Satellites returned home on Sunday, March 7, after winning the 2021 Total U-20 Africa Cup of Nations in Mauritania.

Ghana beat Uganda 2-0 in the final on Saturday to win a record forth African U-20 title.

Captain Afriyie Barnie scored a brace to win Ghana the title at the Olympique stadium in Nouakchott.

Youth and Sports Minister Mustapha Usif (Hon.) was at the Airforce base in Accra to welcome the team back home.

Others included, Vice President Mark Addo, General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo, Head of national teams department Alex Asante and Director General of the National sports Authority Professor Peter Twumasi.

The leader of delegation to the tournament was Dr. Randy Abbey, Executive Council member and Chairman of the Management Committee.

With him were Samuel Anim Addo, Executive Council member, Alhaji Abu Hassan Rhyzo, Chairman of the Northern Regional Football Association, Michael Tawiah Attoh, national team Coordinator, Tournament correspondent, William Bossman and Sena Akoto-Ampaw, Head of the competitions department.

Our cameraman was at the Airforce base in Accra and brought us back these pictures.