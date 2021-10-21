Dignitaries
Ghana's vice President on Wednesday hosted the President of the Confederations of African Football at his office.
The Federation president is in the country for a two days visit.
Some other officials of the FA joined the meeting at the Vice President's office.
President Motsepe received a warm welcome from football administrator's in the country
From left: Kurt Okraku, Vice President Bawumia, Dr Motsepe and Youth and Sports Minister Ussif Mustapha
Stakeholders meeting held with the officials of the FA
Vice in a handshake with FA President Kurt Okraku
CAF president Motsepe (right) and GFA president Kurt Okraku (left)
Dr Motsepe Arrived in Ghana to a warm welcome
FA president Kurt Okraku introducing Dr Motsepe to some high profile members of Ghana football
FA president Kurt Okraku and Mrs Motsepe
Officials at vice President office
Vice President Bawumia in an meeting with Dr Motsepe and other officials.
Welcome session at the FA
The Vice President Bawumia and CAF president Motsepe.
Comments