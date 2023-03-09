3 hours ago

The young soldier, Trooper Imoro Sheriff who was killed at Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region last Friday has been interred in accordance with the Islamic customs at the 37 Military cemetery in Accra.

In the early hours of the day friends, family members, and sympathizers gathered at the 37 Military Hospital morgue for his remains.

Islamic prayers were held for the repose of the soul of the slain junior military officer who lost his life tragically last week.

The burial service drew a large crowd with officers from the Ghana Armed Forces, friends, family members and members of the public all there to catch a glimpse.

The military accompanied the mortal remains of Imoro Sher­iff, the young soldier who met the unfortunate at Ashaiman, to the military cemetery where he was interred.

He is alleged to have been stabbed by some unknown assailants when he went to visit his girlfriend in the Ashaiman vicinity.

PHOTOS AND VIDEO BELOW: