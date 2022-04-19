7 hours ago

The day is finally here and as expected, social media is already buzzing with photos and videos from Rita Dominic and her husband, Fidelis Anosike’s traditional marriage ceremony.

Pictures and videos from the colorful event held at a private location on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, have already started featuring on several Nigerian wedding blogs, and fans cannot stop talking about it.

Rita Dominic's first outfit for the day symbolized her Igbo culture.

Looking like a typical Nigerian Igbo princess, Rita was captured in a short body-hugging blue laced dress, paired with some local beads around her waist, her head, her legs, her wrist and her neck.

Rita Dominic rocked her outfit with a pair of silver slippers whiles holding a white ceremonial fly whisk.

She was accompanied to meet her groom by six bridesmaids who also stunned in a green African print with some local beads to match.

Watch the posts below