2 hours ago

Ghana's sole representative in the CAF Champions League, Accra Hearts of Oak have arrived in Casablanca- Morocco where they will face WAC in their second leg clash of the final preliminary round.

Hearts of Oak departed Ghana on Thursday for Morocco but made a brief transit in Dubai before heading to Casablanca on Friday afternoon.

Hearts of Oak defeated WAC by a slender 1-0 when the two sides clash in the first leg tie at the Accra Sports Stadium in a game which the phobians dominated but could not convert their chances.

Isaac Mensah was the hero as he diverted a cross from Salifu Ibrahim from the left flank into the net in the 41st minute of the game.

The game will be played on Sunday 24th October at the Stade V Mohammed at 19:00GMT.

Hearts of Oak arrived in Morocco with a 24 man contingent for the all important clash.

The winner of both legs will progress to the group phase whereas the loser drops to the CAF Confederations Cup.

