Ghana's sole representative in the CAF Champions League, Accra Hearts of Oak have arrived in Casablanca- Morocco where they will face WAC in their second leg clash of the final preliminary round.
Hearts of Oak departed Ghana on Thursday for Morocco but made a brief transit in Dubai before heading to Casablanca on Friday afternoon.
Hearts of Oak defeated WAC by a slender 1-0 when the two sides clash in the first leg tie at the Accra Sports Stadium in a game which the phobians dominated but could not convert their chances.
Isaac Mensah was the hero as he diverted a cross from Salifu Ibrahim from the left flank into the net in the 41st minute of the game.
The game will be played on Sunday 24th October at the Stade V Mohammed at 19:00GMT.
Hearts of Oak arrived in Morocco with a 24 man contingent for the all important clash.
The winner of both legs will progress to the group phase whereas the loser drops to the CAF Confederations Cup.
VIDEOS BELOW:
?s=20
https://twitter.com/HeartsOfOakGH/status/1451574428979056647— (@HeartsOfOakGH)
?s=20
https://twitter.com/HeartsOfOakGH/status/1451633027621310467— (@HeartsOfOakGH)
Comments