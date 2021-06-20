1 hour ago

There has been chaos and pandemonium at the Crosby Awuah Memorial (CAM) Park at Anyinase in the Nzema-derny as irate fans of Karela United have unleashed mayhem on players and officials of Medeama.

The two sides were playing in the MTN FA Cup round of 32 clash at the CAM Park on Sunday.

Fans of Karela reportedly prevented a lot of journalist from entering the stadium as they were literally chased out.

Center referee Philip Arthur-Forson was forced to delay the match in two separate occasions following crowd violence in the stands from the home fans who unleashed venom on the Medeama fans.

Military men who deployed to the stadium had torrid time controlling the crowd as they hurled objects onto the pitch.

The game has been suspended as Medeama midfielder Eric Kwakwa has been hit by a missile as he was making his way into the tunnel and is bleeding profusely from the cut.

Team bus of Medeama has been damaged as supporters of the home team have hurled objects at the bus breaking the windows.

Medeama were leading 2-1 with Price Opoku- Agyemang and Ebenezer Ackhabi with the goals while Karela's goal was scored by Diawise Taylor.

PHOTOS AND VIDEOS BELOW: