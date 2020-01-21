1 hour ago

A strange bird from London in the United Kingdom has been found in the Ellembelle Constituency of Western Region of Ghana.

The identity of the bird was discovered by members of the community in the Constituency when it was realized that the bird had an address system inscribed on a metallic bangle depicting where it came from.

Wondering what to do, the community members who found the bird and were fascinated by the discovery then reported the issue to the lawmaker of Ellembelle, Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah.

They also reported the matter to the Wildlife Division of Forestry Commission in the Ellembelle District who immediately took custody of the visiting bird.

Unfortunately, the bangles appear to have hurt the body parts of the bird possibly because of either the long journey from Europe to Africa or the long stay of the bangles on the legs.

Member of Parliament for Ellembelle, Emmanuel Armah Kofi-Buah decided to publicize the news ostensibly to get to the original owner(s) of the bird globally.

The inscriptions found around the legs of the bird showed it might have come from a London Museum, hence the determination of the lawmaker to spread the news to reach the nook and cranny of the world in order to create the required awareness for the owners of the bird to possibly come forward for reclamation.

Many Ghanaians especially lovers of birds said the visiting bird might have followed the harmattan blues into the African continent and eventually found itself in Ghana which is currently experiencing the severity of the harmattan with the impact seriously affecting social and economic activities in the Northern part of the country.

The harmattan period often signifies the weathering of the year. An indication that the continent was currently weathering in the midst of the dry season.

The characteristics of harmattan include the hazy weather, dry and dread in the atmosphere, occasionally locking horns with nature, and creating anxiety among creatures, and all living things living within the affected jurisdiction.

The harmattan season induced PH in broilers with no obvious clinical signs; the harmattan may compromise the welfare, health, productivity, and meat quality of birds, effects which scientists say, can be ameliorated by AA. The harmattan season occurs from November to early March in the Gulf of Guinea.

