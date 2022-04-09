58 minutes ago

Ghana Women's Premier League side, FC Savanna are the latest side to fall victims to the scourge of armed robbery as their team bus was attacked on Friday night on the their way to Kumasi from Tamale.

According to the club they were attacked by robbers as they made away with all their valuables including phones, watches and all monies on them.

Photos shared shows their bus riddled with bullets whiles blood stains can also be seen in the bus as the club confirms one official was seriously injured and has been admitted at the hospital but they managed to reach Kumasi.

"Thanks to Allah, the team has arrived safely in Kumasi. All players are fine but one official sustained injuries. Meanwhile the robbers made away with monies of the persons on board. Below are some pictures of our bus after the robbery", the club said in a Tweet.

Below are some pictures of our bus after the robbery: