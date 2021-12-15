4 hours ago

Thirty Referees and forty-four Assistant Referees have begun a-three day training at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence at Prampram ahead of the 2021/22 season which commences on Friday, December 17, 2021.

The training programme which began on Tuesday will end on Thursday, December 16, 2021.

Physical and Technical Instructors as well Assessors from the Ghana Football Association are leading the training session with directives from Referees Manager Alex Kotey.

Our lead Photographer David Kphelih brought us back these pictures: