27 minutes ago

Belgian-born Ghanaian midfielder Pierre Dwomoh has signed a contract extension with his parent club Royal Antwerp.

Dwomoh has now signed a new contract with Antwerp , with an option until mid-2024, but he will be loaned to KV Oostende for the rest of the season , which also has a purchase option.

CEO Gauthier Ganaye is pleased with Dwomoh's arrival .

"Pierre is a unique talent. He chooses KVO because we give young players plenty of playing opportunities here and that is what he needs at this point in his career, playing opportunity. He will of course have to work hard but after several conversations with him I am there 100 percent convinced that he is keen to prove himself here, so we have a very talented midfielder."

Pierre Dwomoh started his career at SK Heffen and then moved to KV Mechelen, Anderlecht and Racing Genk. There he was allowed to train with the first team as a 15-year-old and was also part of the first team the following year.

In August 2021, however, he made the switch to Antwerp for about 2 million euros. In total, Dwomoh played 14 games for Antwerp in which he provided one assist. This summer he was loaned to Braga for a year, but that came to an early end.