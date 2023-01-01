1 hour ago

Pierre Dwomoh will cut short his loan spell with Portuguese side Braga as he bids for more playing time in the second half of the season.

The 18-year-old midfielder has been languishing in the Sporting Braga B side after struggling to break into the senior side.

His loan spell was to end in June 2023 but his parent side Royal Antwerp is due to recall him from the abortive loan spell immediately.

Dwomoh left his parent side in search of first-team football but that has not been forthcoming in Portugal.

He is set to be recalled and will rather be sent on loan to struggling Belgian side Oostende who are currently lying 15th in the Belgian league and fighting for survival.

Despite a poor end to the 2021/2022 season, Antwerp had concluded the previous year with a glimmer of hope thanks to the emergence of Pierre Dwomoh .

During the last matches of the champions' playoffs, the then 17-year-old midfielder had shown very good dispositions in the face of the best he can do in his position in the Belgian championship.

The midfielder born to Ghanaian parents in Belgium has played for the Belgium U-19 side.