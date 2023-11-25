3 hours ago

Gospel artist Piesie Esther has openly praised rapper, Sarkodie for his unique style.

She explained that, his exceptional ability to articulate clearly the lyrics in his rap makes her love his songs.

Piesie Esther cited Sarkodie’s song which featured Black Sherif titled “Countryside’ as one of her favourites.

“What makes me love his [Sarkodie] rap is that, you can hear what he is saying… recently, the one that he did with my man [Black Sherif], I love it. I don’t normally listen to those songs, but when they are playing, I listen” she said in an interview on Starr FM on November 24, 2023.

The award-winning gospel musician also revealed her aspirations to collaborate with Sarkodie in the near future.