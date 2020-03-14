57 minutes ago

A pilot was on Saturday morning, March 14, arrested at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) over his alleged involvement in firearms deal.

The Kenyan pilot, KenyanSubow Mohamed Ahmed, who works with a local aviation company, was arrested following a directive by the DCI that he shouldn’t be allowed to fly out of the country.

The DCI said on Twitter Saturday that they will question Ahmed over his said-involvement in the saga. It remains unrevealed Ahmed’s role in the aborted deal.

On the strength of a stop order issued by DCI Hqs Investigations Bureau, Detectives based at JKIA have arrested Subow Mohamed Ahmed, a Kenyan Pilot working with a local Aviation company. Mr Subow is wanted in connection with Investigations into the 39 Billion Fake Arms deal.

— DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) March 14, 2020

“On the strength of a stop order issued by DCI Hqs Investigations Bureau, Detectives based at JKIA have arrested Subow Mohamed Ahmed, a Kenyan Pilot working with a local Aviation company. Mr Subow is wanted in connection with Investigations into the 39 billion fake arms deal,” said the DCI on Twitter.

K24 Digital, however, understands that detectives pounced on Ahmed after he featured in a picture that had six subjects, including Echesa, three men of Caucasian descent and another Kenyan in a room that resembles a firearms warehouse.

Source: K24 Digital