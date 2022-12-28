28 minutes ago

Pinamaa foundation which has been in existence and practiced caring for the girl child for the past 10 years has this year collaborated with Zoomlion foundation to put smiles on the faces of a section of Ghanaians including children.

The event which took place in Accra,the capital town of Ghana and specifically at Bukom on Tuesday December 27 was a success.

According to the founder of the Pinamaa Foundation, Mrs Phillipina Akyea, about 70,000ghc was used for the event to put smiles on the lovely souls.

According to her, Bukom was chosen for the exercise because 2022 statistics shows there are over 200 teenage pregnant girls there who need support in diverse ways.

She said such girls need education on sexual reproductive health among other things which the foundation through the event fed the beneficiaries with.

Beneficiaries of the event also were given sanitary pads, given educational materials as well as given free NHIS registration for children aged 0 to 10 years.

Dubbed,"food for a soul", close to 3,000 participants were fed with food , drinks and water at the event.

Thomas Korley, coordinator for Zoomlion foundation indicated collaborating with the Pinamaa foundation was a good decision to put smiles on the faces of people this yuletide.

He said the zoomlion foundation is equally keen on assisting needy children in their education, health and educate them on cleanliness and as such found it very good joining the Pinamaa foundation for the gesture.

He indicated Zoomlion's presence was also to ensure cleanliness at the venue of the event during and after to ensure cleanliness of mother Ghana.

National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE)representative,Henlette Annan seized the opportunity to school parents and children at the event on the need to desist from sexual immorality.

She also urged teenage girls to stop sharing naked pictures and videos of themselves with their friends.