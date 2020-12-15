1 hour ago

Deputy Information Minister, Pius Enam Hadzide has called on Ghanaians to remember NDC’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama in prayers.

He claims the former President is disoriented after losing the presidential race again to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

According to Pius Enam Hadzide, the trounce has exhausted Mr. Mahama who needs to be showed love and care to help him recuperate.

“We must pray for him,” he told Kwesi Aboagye on NEAT FM’s morning show 'Ghana Montie'.

The Electoral Commissioner, Madam Jean Mensa on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, declared incumbent President Nana Akufo-Addo the winner of the presidential election.

The 76-year-old Akufo-Addo beat his opponent and predecessor John Dramani Mahama of the NDC with 51.59% of the vote.