4 hours ago

The Chief Executive Officer of the Coastal Development Authority (CODA), Jerry Ahmed Shaib, has revealed government’s intention to start a sea transport system in the country.

Jerry Ahmed Shaib in an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Face to Face on Citi TV said the Authority is “working on a sea transport system referred to us the CODA sea bus.”

He indicated that the bus will run to and from Axim to Denu.

“Fortunately, the President has asked the Ministry of Transport and GAPOHA to work on the landing beaches. The structure is that the ferry will be stopping at the landing beaches. We are in serious talks with a private institution and we are far advanced,” he added.

The CODA CEO believes that the initiative, when rolled out will go a long way to ease the traffic situation in the country.

Source: citifmonline