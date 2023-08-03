4 hours ago

The Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery says plans are underway for the Ghana Police Service to collaborate with the private sector in providing training for civilians deemed fit to acquire firearms in the country.

Section 61 of the Arms and Ammunition Regulation provides the opportunity for some categories of persons to acquire firearms.

Answering questions on the floor of Parliament, Mr Dery indicated that the law would be amended to offer training to applicants who require the use of firearms.

“Section 61 of the Arms and Ammunition Regulation, 1962 Legislative Instrument (LI) 200 provides the qualification for a person to possess a firearm, and they are-any Ghanaian who is 18 years and above; must be of good character and repute; not suffering from any physical or mental infirmity; require the firearm solely for hunting, self-protection or protection of viable property and may be reasonably be required to preserve the firearm in a secured place.”

“Training is not part of the requirements qualifying the civilian population to possess a firearm. That notwithstanding, the Ghana Police Service within its mandate to regulate all civil categories to possess firearms in the country… The GPS is currently assessing possibilities of establishing a modern institute for use by qualified persons in need of training. And that is what we are working on now. We are getting the private sector to invest and to partner with the police so that we train people in the handling of arms,” Mr Dery stated.

Source: citifmonline