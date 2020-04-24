1 hour ago

The Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has incurred the wrath of Kwame Asare Obeng, popularly known as A Plus, following his cheaper food prices comment.

There have been complaints of hikes in foodstuff in the country due the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the sector Minister commenting on the alleged price hikes at a Meet the Press session in Accra on Thursday, April 23, 2020, said there are food surpluses in the system. According to him, a bunch of plaintain which was sold for GHS40 some 4 years ago, is now sold between GHS3 to GHS5.

"Four years ago, you had to spend GHS 40 on a bunch of plantain in Accra, now for between 3 to 5 cedis, you can get a bunch of plantain", said Dr. Afriyie Akoto.

Reacting to the Minister's comment, however, the founder and leader of The People's Project (TPP), could not fathom why the 'oldman' sounded so confidently even as he lied to the whole nation.

"...At your age instead of finding favor in the eyes of your maker so that he prepares a place for you in heaven you are rather here lying with so much confidence", he wondered.

The musician-turned-politician said, Dr. Afriyie Akojo spoke like a 'revolutionary leader' but in actual sense, he behaved like a first 'NAFTI student'.

"...Trying to speak like some revolutionary leader when in actual fact you sound like a first year NAFTI student", he jabbed.