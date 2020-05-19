2 hours ago

General Manager of Accra Great Olympics Oluboi Commodore says that he does not believe the National Sports Authority (NSA) mean it when they say they will charge clubs GHC60,000 for the use of the various stadiums.

The NSA boss says that If clubs should play behind closed doors then they will demand GHC60,000 from them.

"I don’t think NSA boss really said he will charge clubs Ghc60,000 for the usage of the stadia when football resumes. It doesn’t stand to reason to play football behind closed doors when we've opened our markets" he told Happy Fm.

When asked If players of his club have been insured he said no as they cannot afford it, citing the salaries of the players as a problem come to think of doing insurance packages for them.

"If there is an insurance company that will give clubs a discount so that we will be able to insure our players, it will be a step in the right direction"

"It is a great idea for clubs to insure players but we know in this country, players' salary is even a problem"

"We are yet to hear from them (PFAG) again but I know Anthony Baffoe and PFAG in general are credible so they would do it" he added