All players and technical staff of Ghanaian League giants Accra Hearts of Oak have tested negative for the coronavirus disease.

The phobians were the club with the most coronavirus cases when last a test was conducted on all Ghana Premier League club with 34 positive cases but that has now changed.

According multiple media results all players of the club and staff have tested negative after the last round of testing by the club.

Hearts were supposed to have opened the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season with a crunch game against Aduana Stars but it was called off as the GFA and government's COVID-19 team found a lot of their players to have been infected.

The club’s Week 2 fixture against AshantiGold SC has also been rescheduled to Tuesday, November 24.

The club is however waiting for an official COVID-19 health certificate from the Ghana Health Service before they can make any announcement.