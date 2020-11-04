37 minutes ago

Playing staff and tenchincal team members of Ghana Premier League side Elmina Sharks have undergone COVID-19 test.

This was done by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the National Sports Authority in conjunction with the Ghana Football Association.

With barely two weeks to the start of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season, teams are required to undertake mandatory coronavirus tests before the season starts.

Elmina Sharks are due to play a friendly game with Accra Hearts of Oak on Thursday as part of preparations for the new season.

As part of the protocols the Nduom Sports Stadium has also been fumigated as it gets ready to host the battle of the stars game.

Elmina Sharks will play against Ebusua Dwarfs on the opening day of the Ghana Premier League season.

PHOTOS: