1 hour ago

The Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association has slapped Division One League side Phar Rnagers with a five year ban for misconduct.

This follows the club's decision to withdraw from all football related activities of the Ghana Football Association although that decision was rescinded later.

Players of the troubled Division One League club have now been handed free agent status and are now free to go to any club of their choice.

They have been advised by the FA's Disciplinary Committee to apply for and be granted a free agent status with Wednesday's ruling.

"That having suspended Phar Rangers FC from all competitions of the GFA, the Disciplinary Committee hereby furthers orders that the players of the club shall apply and shall be granted free agent status by the Players’ Status Committee of the GFA, free all encumbrances save the conditions attached to the transfers from their previous clubs to Phar Rangers FC." the ruling read

"That Phar Rangers FC is hereby suspended from all competitions of the Ghana Football Association for a period of Five (5) years effective this 2020/2021 football season in accordance with Article 13(3) of the Division One League

Regulations," the DC ruling read on Wednesday

" That accordingly, Phar Rangers FC shall only be allowed to join the Regional Football Association league upon the return after five season at the lowest league of the region"it added.