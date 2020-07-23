2 hours ago

The 2019/2020 football season in Ghana was annulled due to the coronavirus pandemic but the Ghana Football Association has penciled a tentative date of October for the return of football.

But even before everything can start players and key actors for teams will have to undergo mandatory test for coronavirus before the league can return.

With October penciled for the start of the new season the GFA's Communication Director says players will have to be tested as talks is underway with the government's COVID-19 team.

“A number of scenarios have been considered; obviously, we cannot play without testing the players. The CAF medical team issued a statement sent to all member associations that before football begins, testing has become mandatory," he told GTV Sports Plus.

The government’s COVID-19 advisory team, according to Mr Twum, is "in touch with the FA”, adding that the “medical team of the football association is looking at a few possibilities or options”.

“So, testing the players is going to happen for both men and women”.

Clubs are expected to begin registration of players from August 15 to October 31 before the league season can return.