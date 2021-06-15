1 hour ago

Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan says that players who do not play in the World Cup qualifiers only come for the fat bonuses that comes with playing at the mundial.

He says that these players normally do not compete they are afforded a place in the Black Stars and only sit on the bench and take bonuses whiles those who toiled during the qualifiers are left out of the squad.

Asamoah Gyan who is Ghana's all time top scorer with 51 goals and the highest scoring African player with 6 goals has been at three FIFA World Cup and says players who do not play in the qualifiers only come for money.

"No player would like to be [left out], especially having played all the games. When these players come, they don’t even play one game. They just sit on the bench, get their bonuses and go, they don’t compete," he claimed.

“If they bring these players, they have to show us something, they have to prove to people that they deserve to get into the team, that’s all I want. We all want the national team to be better.”

Since Ghana qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, they have been linked with players of Ghanaian descent born outside Ghana with the likes of Callum Hudson -Odoi, Inaki Williams, Nico Willimas, Eddie Nketiah and Tariq Lamptey all linked.

Other players such as Salisu Mohammed who has refused several Black Stars call ups are still being convinced to play for the Black Stars despite not playing a part in the qualifiers.

The Black Stars against all odds beat Nigeria in a two legged clash via the away goal rule to book a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana have been drawn in Group H alongside Uruguay, South Korea and Portugal at the Finale.