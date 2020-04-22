28 minutes ago

German born Ghanaian International Kevin Prince Boateng has disclosed that he opted for Ghana because it was going to be difficult to get a look in the Diemanschaft.

K.P Boateng was born in Germany to a Ghanaian father and a German mother and lived there while growing up.

The midfielder has played for all the age group national teams of Germany but ultimately chose to play for Ghana at the senior level.

Boateng reckons that it was always going to be difficult to get into the German national team and he could not wait for that opportunity to come and says playing for Ghana is one of the best ever career decisions made.

” When you are young, even though I was born in German, you don’t really know who you are,” he told Thierry Henry during a live Instagram chat.

“So that’s why we have a lot of questions. I didn’t feel German 100% and I didn’t feel Ghanaian 100%. I was always in the middle. Football came and opened the doors for Germany and I was proud that I was going to play for Germany”.

“As I got older I kept my brain the way I was and I always said what I thought and it was not always welcome. So there came a time when I thought I was not going to make it with Germany, not because of my quality but because of character doesn’t fit.

“So I decided to play for Ghana and honestly it is one of the best of my career. To go home to see your roots and see a different culture and play two World Cups was amazing.

The German born represented Ghana at two World cup tournaments first in South Africa in 2010 where Ghana reached the quarter finals and he played an integral role and the second one in 2014 in Brazil where it ended in shame.