New Legon Cities recruit Victorien Adebayor says he cannot wait to get started for his new side after joining the ambitious Ghana Premier League side on loan from HB Koge.

The player was officially unveiled on Friday after passing his medical examination with his new side.

The moneybags beat off competition from Accra Hearts of Oak before signing the prolific striker from Danish side HB Koge for the rest of the season.

The striker arrived in Ghana on Thursday 11th March,2021 at the Kotoka International airport from Denmark and was met on his arrival by officials of his new team.

Speaking in his first interview, the forward says he is delighted with the dream move and cannot wait to get started.

“I am very excited to join Legon Cities. It's a dream come true. I can't wait to get started.

"I have been received well since my arrival and I must say I am very grateful,” Victorien Adebayor said at his unveiling on Friday.

According HB Koge director Per Rud, the striker choose to return to Ghana which is closer to his native Niger because he was home sick.

Before switching to HB Køge on a three-year contract, Victorien Adebayor played for Inter Allies where he was the top scorer in the truncated 2019/2020 Ghana league with 13 goals.