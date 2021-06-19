43 minutes ago

Ghanaian International Edwin Gyasi says playing for the the senior men's national team the Black Stars is a dream come true.

The Amsterdam born winger made his Ghana debut in 2018 under former coach Kwasi Appiah but has since not featured much but says playing for the Ghana is a dream.

Gyasi played for the Dutch national youth teams but was overlooked for the main senior team before declaring allegiance for the West African nation.

The 28 year old winger in the 2020/2021 season plied his trade for lower tier Turkish side Boluspor from Samsunspor after playing for a number of teams in Bulgaria,Holland among others.

He made his Ghana debut in 2018 in a FIFA World Cup qualifier against Congo which Ghana won by 5-1.

Asked if he has accomplished his dream of representing Ghana, he said, “Even a call up to the Black Stars will always come as a surprise because it is exciting to be in there.

"To say I have accomplished my dreams, actually yes because it is always an h0onour to play for your national team,” he added.

He has been capped 5 times for the Black Stars scoring just once.