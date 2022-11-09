50 minutes ago

Ghana and Genk winger Joseph Paintsil says that playing in varied positions growing up has helped him enormously evolve as a footballer.

He says that playing football at the academy, he was deployed in all positions from playing as a full back in defense and on the wings and as a number 10 among others.

The Genk winger has been in explosive form for his side this season and has been deployed on both wings or as a central attacking midfielder.

He says that he prefers to play from the left wing where he can cut in on his favorite right foot but says he has been used in varied positions at the national team.

Paintsil earned his chance under Milovan Rajevac's brief stint but it appears he is not fancied bu Otto Addo.

“If I didn’t have the education [of playing in different positions] at the academy it would have been so difficult for me to have a place when I am playing in a different team,” he said on Star Connect.

“In this club [Genk], I’ve also played as a right back before. I was used in playing in the No.10 position and also on the left and right.

“But now I feel more comfortable playing on the left wing. Now I have no choice playing as the right-wing [at Genk] because we have only two wingers.

“Sometimes at the national team, it’s just a mix of positions but most is on the left,” he added.

Paintsil is reported to have been missed on Ghana’s final 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.